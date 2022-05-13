Woman and 2-year-old shot in South Los Angeles

A woman and a toddler were shot Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police responded at 3:08 p.m. to the 1700 block of West 56th Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired, said Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesperson.

Officers requested two ambulances, one for a 25-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach and another for a 2-year-old, Madison said. Information on where the toddler was shot wasn’t available.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, he said. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Further information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.