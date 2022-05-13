Advertisement
California

Woman and 2-year-old shot in South Los Angeles

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A woman and a toddler were shot Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police responded at 3:08 p.m. to the 1700 block of West 56th Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired, said Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesperson.

Officers requested two ambulances, one for a 25-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach and another for a 2-year-old, Madison said. Information on where the toddler was shot wasn’t available.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, he said. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Further information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

