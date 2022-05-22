Walnut homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, police said.

The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.

A shooting ensued, and the suspected burglar suffered gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene by the L.A. County Fire Department. The suspect’s gun was recovered.

A second intruder fled the scene.

The residents, both in their 20s, were uninjured, authorities said. It was unclear whether the homeowner had his own gun.

There is no description of the second intruder, and it is unknown if a vehicle was used, according to the sheriff’s department.

In response to the incident, city officials Sunday morning issued a statement saying crime rates in the enclave in eastern Los Angeles County are low compared to neighboring cities.

“This type of incident is uncommon in our City and the Walnut Sheriff’s Station will be utilizing all of their resources to investigate the matter,” according to the statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.