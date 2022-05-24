Authorities battle brush fire in rural Colusa County north of Sacramento

Authorities are battling a brush fire that started in rural Colusa County north of Sacramento on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials were notifying residents but were not calling for evacuations as of midafternoon, according to the Colusa County sheriff’s office.

Wind direction in the area was unpredictable, and authorities had activated an emergency operations center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Colusa city officials asked the community to avoid Colusa Levee Scenic Park, the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area and Main Street, on the north end of town.

“We also ask that you do not travel north out of town on [Highway] 45/Princeton Road or River Road, unless absolutely necessary, so all responding agencies have a safe environment to work without interference,” officials said in an alert posted to Facebook.

The public was advised to bring pets inside, avoid the outdoors and close any open windows.

Further information, including acreage and containment figures, was not immediately available, said Brenna Van Atta, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.