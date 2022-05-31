Advertisement
California

Fire outside Napa prompts evacuations

Smoke rises from a brush fire
The Old fire, which started Tuesday outside Napa, has prompted evacuations, officials said.
(Napa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A growing brush fire outside Napa has prompted evacuations, state fire officials said Tuesday.

The Old fire covered 200 acres and was 5% contained around 6:05 p.m., according to an update by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuations were initially ordered from 1300 Old Soda Springs Road to the end of the road, then were extended to include all of Soda Canyon Road, Cal Fire officials said.

“This is a mandatory evacuation due to a fire,” the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said. “Please leave the area.”

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

