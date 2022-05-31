Fire outside Napa prompts evacuations

A growing brush fire outside Napa has prompted evacuations, state fire officials said Tuesday.

The Old fire covered 200 acres and was 5% contained around 6:05 p.m., according to an update by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuations were initially ordered from 1300 Old Soda Springs Road to the end of the road, then were extended to include all of Soda Canyon Road, Cal Fire officials said.

“This is a mandatory evacuation due to a fire,” the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said. “Please leave the area.”

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.