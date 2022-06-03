Police search for motorist involved in illegal street race that left another driver dead

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in locating a motorist involved in an illegal street race last week that ended with the death of another driver in the Lake Balboa area of the San Fernando Valley.

The driver of a BMW and the driver of a Tesla were racing west on Victory Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. The driver of the Tesla lost control near Encino Avenue, veered off the road and crashed into a light pole.

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW stopped briefly after the crash, observed the aftermath of the collision, then sped off west on Victory Boulevard, police said.

The BMW is described as a dark blue or purple, 2011 to 2015 M3 or M5 model with a lowered suspension, modified exhaust and built-in spoiler. The driver is being sought for felony hit-and-run and engaging in a speed race.

Anyone with information can call the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8028 or at (818) 644-8032.