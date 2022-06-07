Villanueva in tight race for sheriff, early results show

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva found himself in a tight reelection fight Tuesday, with early poll results showing him with a slim lead over retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

With just a fraction of the votes tallied, a few percentage points separated the men, while other candidates were considerably further behind. Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Strong was in third and Los Angeles International Airport Police Chief Cecil Rhambo was a distant fourth.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, the top two vote getters will move to a runoff in November to head one of the country’s largest law enforcement agencies.

About 200 people had gathered at an East L.A. restaurant Tuesday night for Villanueva’s election watch party. A few wore cowboy hats, and more wore green buttons with Villanueva’s picture and a campaign slogan.

The mood at Villanueva’s party turned slightly somber as the first results rolled in — many people had their phones out and were refreshing the L.A. County Registrar’s website.

Villanueva has had a tumultuous first term, marked by a string of controversies and a contentious, dysfunctional relationship with the county’s powerful Board of Supervisors, which controls his budget. And he has sparred throughout his four years in office with the watchdogs appointed to keep him and the department in check, rebuffing repeated subpoenas for him to answer questions under oath about a range of issues.

Much of the criticism has come around what critics say is Villanueva’s lackluster response to ganglike groups of deputies who are accused of glorifying aggressive policing and celebrating on-duty shootings. He also came under fire for, among other things, trying to cover up the fact that deputies shared graphic photos of the site where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed.

The upheaval followed a highly improbable win in 2018, when the retired sheriff’s lieutenant rose out of relative obscurity to defeat the incumbent. He was the first challenger to dislodge a sitting L.A. County sheriff in more than a century.

To win, Villanueva presented himself to Democratic voters as a progressive reformer and convinced many of his liberal credentials by promising to limit the department’s cooperation in county jails with federal immigration authorities.

On that issue, he followed through after taking office, removing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from L.A. County jails and later banning warrantless transfers to ICE altogether. The move put the department in line with several court rulings that found many such transfers unconstitutional.

But otherwise, Villanueva made an increasingly hard turn to the right to refashion himself as a conservative law-and-order sheriff. On the campaign trail and on his frequent appearances on Fox News, he has railed against the policies of the “woke left” that he blames for the county’s homeless crisis and sharp rise in homicides and other crimes. A major initiative of his has been to dramatically increase the number of permits issued to allow people to carry concealed guns.

And he deftly exploited voters’ frustration and anger over homelessness, portraying himself as the lone elected official with the will and know-how to do something about the problem. In a well-choreographed photo op, he took to the Venice Beach boardwalk in June of last year to announce he would clean up the huge homeless encampment there. While his claim was largely exaggerated, the move left an impression on voters.

Villanueva earned the support of the rank-and-file deputies, largely through his hardline refusal to enforce the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The backing helped him secure the endorsement of the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, but, unlike in 2018 when it spent at least $1.3 million supporting him, this time the union has not yet contributed.

While all the controversies under Villanueva’s watch left him facing a crowded field of challengers, the county’s Democratic Party failed to rally behind one candidate, leaving them to battle among themselves for endorsements and campaign funds.

The Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Assn., which represents sergeants, lieutenants and other sheriff’s supervisors, has spent nearly $200,000 supporting Eli Vera, a retired sheriff’s commander who was once one of Villanueva’s close advisors.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, a co-founder of DreamWorks and longtime national Democratic donor, has also been afactor in the race. He has poured a half-million dollars into a committee supporting retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna’s candidacy for sheriff and has said Villanueva “has created dysfunction and chaos which has put our public safety at risk,” according to a fundraising appeal for Luna he sent late last year.

“I haven’t been thrilled with Villanueva,” said Abbey Jaeger, a West L.A. resident who dropped off her ballot at the Felicia Mahood Multipurpose Center on Tuesday. “I’d rather give someone else a shot than continue with him.”

The 29-year-old said she spent three hours researching and filling out her ballot. For sheriff, she voted for Luna, saying he seemed trustworthy.

Several voters told The Times they skipped the sheriff’s race altogether because they felt they weren’t informed enough about the candidates.

Casandra Del Carmen, 46, of West L.A. said she voted for retired Sheriff’s Capt. Matt Rodriguez because he’s Latino and she had heard good things about him, but said she didn’t have time to research each candidate deeply.

Malibu resident Debra McDermott, 67, followed the recommendation of a voter guide for L.A. progressives and voted for Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Strong. Her top priority is stricter gun control.

Mitzie Parker, who lives near the border of L.A. and Marina del Rey, said she voted for Villanueva because he sent deputies to a homeless encampment in her neighborhood that was littered with trash.

“Nobody would do a thing,” she said, referring to calls to the City Council and the LAPD that were rebuffed. She said she felt as though she was locked inside her home because she was afraid to leave.

Virginia Mulligan, 76, said Villanueva had appeared to make strides with the homeless crisis in Venice and other areas, but it wasn’t enough for her to support him.

“He’s got an attitude,” she said. She noted that she’s concerned also with uses of force by deputies and that Villanueva’s public remarks about a case of deputy abuse were at odds with those of other top sheriff’s commanders. She said she cast her vote for Luna.

Villanueva’s efforts to clean up homelessness in Venice — which is not patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department — without coordinating with the LAPD is what turned off Jacquelyn Wilcoxen, 64.

“It was very disruptive, very kind of macho — that’s how he comes across,” Wilcoxen said.

Wilcoxen, who voted for Villanueva in 2018 but was disappointed, said she filled out her ballot for Luna this time around.