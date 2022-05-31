Advertisement
California

What to know about the L.A. County sheriff’s race: Is Villanueva staying or going?

A sheriff at a press conference
Sheriff Alex Villanueva at a news conference on March 29, 2022.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Voters on June 7 will decide the future of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at a critical moment for the agency.

The department has long struggled to reshape itself after a corruption scandal a decade ago that led to convictions against longtime Sheriff Lee Baca and many other top officials. Jim McDonnell was elected sheriff in 2014 and pushed through a series of reforms. But voters ousted him in 2018 in favor of Alex Villanueva.

Villanueva‘s term has been marked by clashes with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as well as county watchdogs, who have accused the sheriff of mismanagement and rolling back reforms. The sheriff was elected as a Democrat, but his rhetoric and policies have taken a turn toward the conservative.

Villanueva faces several challengers who argue that his first term has been marked by scandals and that voters should throw him out. The latest involved attempts by officials to cover up an incident in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes because they feared the “negative light” it could shed on the department. After The Times exposed the incident, the sheriff said the reporter was under investigation in a criminal leak probe. He later backed off.

Villanueva said he’s been an effective crime fighter and wants to address the region’s homeless crisis.

Here’s some basics about the race:

The sheriff

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva talks with media, homeless advocates and local residents as he walked the Venice Boardwalk. He railed about the failures of local elected officials "to properly regulate public spaces" and said he'd like to see the boardwalk cleared of tents by the Fourth of July. Venice Boardwalk on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

‘Running against the woke left’: Can Sheriff Villanueva’s shift to the right work in L.A.?

After convincing liberal voters he would represent their interests, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has shifted decisively to the right as a reelection bid looms.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2018: Sheriff-elect Alex Villanueva and his wife Vivian attend the East L.A. Christmas Parade, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 2, 2018. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

California

Alex Villanueva, the county’s new top cop, has been quietly fighting for a political win for decades

Alex Villanueva has long known the feeling of not fitting in.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, right, and his wife Vivian at LASD Recruits graduation ceremony on Nov. 8, 2019

California

Vivian Villanueva — wife and confidant — holds sway in L.A. Sheriff’s Department, officials say

The sheriff’s wife, a former deputy, has carved out an influential role within her husband’s inner circle, officials in the department said.

The challengers

Los Angeles, CA - February 15: Sheriff Alex Villanueva gives details surrounding a weeklong, statewide operation aimed at combatting human trafficking, at a press conference held in Hall of Justice on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County sheriff candidates ride ‘anyone but Villanueva’ wave, but lack name recognition

As the June primary approaches, Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s opponents have ammunition with which to try to unseat him, but they aren’t well known.

Sheriff candidates running to unseat current Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

California

Meet the 9 candidates vying to become Los Angeles County’s next sheriff

Six of the eight challengers running against incumbent Alex Villanueva have at one time worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff's Cmdr. Eli Vera and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

California

Candidates for L.A. County sheriff spar over budget, vaccine mandates

Candidates running for L.A. County sheriff take the stage together, trading ideas and some insults.

In-depth

Here are some of the major issues and conflicts inside the Sheriff’s Department:

LOS ANGELES, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials attempted to hide an incident where a deputy knelt on the head of an inmate for three minutes while the man was handcuffed. (SCREENSHOT)

California

Full Coverage: Sheriff’s Department cover-up of incident where deputy knelt on inmate’s head

L.A. County sheriff’s officials attempted to cover up an incident in which a deputy knelt on the head of an inmate, according to records reviewed by The Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA JANUARY 30, 2019 --- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was sworn in last month, holds a press conference addressing the state of the department and presents data to outline his direction for the organization. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reinstates four more fired deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has reinstated at least six deputies who were previously discharged, according to county documents obtained by The Times.

Katie Falkenberg  Los Angeles Times L.A. COUNTY Board of Supervisors member Sheila Kuehl said the investigation “smells a little bogus.”

California

L.A. County supervisors move to freeze Sheriff’s Department funding

The Board of Supervisors and senior county officials appear close to taking the extraordinary step of freezing portions of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department budget in an effort to rein in excessive spending.

LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 29, 2019: LA County Board of Supervisors member Sheila Kuehl listens as Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks in front of LA County Board of Supervisors about his controversial reinstatement of a deputy who had served as his campaign aide and who had been fired in connection with allegations of domestic violence. Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Kathryn Barger created a motion to challenge the reinstatement and ask county counsel how they can navigate conflicts with the sheriff, including possibly withholding pay from a deputy. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County sheriff and supervisors are at odds. This could cost Villanueva

In June 2017, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell went before the Board of Supervisors to ask for help.

LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 29, 2019: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks in front of LA County Board of Supervisors about his controversial reinstatement of a deputy who had served as his campaign aide and who had been fired in connection with allegations of domestic violence. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County supervisors admonish Sheriff Alex Villanueva for rehiring deputy accused of abusing and stalking woman

In a rare and stinging public rebuke, Los Angeles County supervisors criticized new Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday over his reinstatement of a deputy accused of stalking a woman, with some of them questioning whether he was abusing his power.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- THURSDAY, JULY 11, 2019: East Los Angeles residents, activists and concerned citizens hold signs in protest while attending the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission?s town hall focused specifically on the East Los Angeles Station of the LA County Sheriff's Department. Community members discuss the allegations of secret societies of deputies with matching tattoos, and how the FBI is investigating the Banditos, an inked group of deputies at the ELA station. Photos taken at the Los Angeles County East LA Community Service Center in East Los Angeles, Calif., on July 11, 2019. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Deputy gangs have survived decades of lawsuits and probes. Can the FBI stop them?

For decades, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been under pressure to break up tattooed gangs of deputies accused of misconduct.

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA MARCH 7, 2019: Entrance to the parking area of the East Los Angeles Sheriffs station in East Los Angeles, CA March 7, 2019. Several new sheriff's deputies working in East L.A. allege that they were hazed by older deputies belonging to the Banditos, a clique known to harass young Latino officers in East L.A. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)

California

Deputies accused of being in secret societies cost L.A. County taxpayers $55 million, records show

Los Angeles County has paid out roughly $55 million in settlements since 1990 in civil cases involving allegations that sheriff’s deputies belonged to a secret society, records show.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 26: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses organizational change, transparency, accountability and how they relate to the issue of deputy cliques during a press conference at the Hall of Justice Wednesday May 26, 2021. The Sheriff also addressed a damages claim filed by the city of Compton against Los Angeles County today, alleging the sheriff's department has bilked the city out of millions of dollars by falsely reporting the amount of time deputies spend patrolling the city. Sheriff Alex Villanueva dismissed the allegations. "We have about 45 contracts and we measure the minutes, and there's a rate -- we have to get close to 100%, either slightly above or slightly below,'' Villanueva said. "If we're missing that target, I don't think it's going to be the grand conspiracy that the outgoing mayor of Compton wants it to be. "But we'll definitely take the allegation seriously, and we are already doing a thorough audit on it, and we'll take action based on the results of that. Nothing unusual there. But to call it a fraud, that might be a little bit of a stretch.'' Hall of Justice on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

L.A. County sheriff has legal power to ban gang-like groups of deputies, county lawyers say

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has broad legal authority to crack down on entrenched, gang-like groups of deputies, according to attorneys for the county.
A new approach to combating drug use in the nation’s largest jail system comes as the Sheriff’s Department is seeing an uptick in overdoses and the deadly fentanyl making its way inside the lockups.

California

As opioid overdoses rise in L.A. jails, inmates get access to lifesaving drug

The drugs were accessible as part of a pilot program signed off on by Villanueva.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Sheriff Alex Villanueva addressed a news conference to respond to a recent RAND report saying gang-like cliques still exist within the sheriff's department, with some deputies reporting they've been asked to join the groups within the past five years. Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

L.A. County sheriff’s unit accused of targeting political enemies, vocal critics

A little-known team of investigators in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has pursued criminal investigations into some of Villanueva’s most vocal critics.
SUNSET BEACH, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2018: James Real, the owner of American Beauty Tattoo in Sunset Beach, said over a period of a few years he saw more than a hundred Sheriff's deputies come into his shop to get inked with identical tattoos of a skeleton in a cowboy hat. The tattoos were done by an artist who rented a chair in his shop. Real said hed seen military members get coordinated tattoos, but it struck him as odd when the clients were local police. It paints a very strong picture of a group of law enforcement agents that are basically unifying themselves in a way that resembles a gang, he said. Photos taken in Sunset Beach, Calif., on Oct. 19, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department pays price as clandestine deputy cliques persist

The image on the deputy’s calf depicted a skeleton in an officer’s uniform, wearing a cowboy hat and clutching a smoking rifle.

sheriffs

California

Deputy cliques in L.A. County Sheriff’s Department likely growing, study finds

A new study finds that 16% of L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and supervisors said in an anonymous survey they’ve been asked to join a secret clique.

A plot of land near Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva's home has been leveled.

California

Audit finds Sheriff’s Department didn’t get approval for helipad at Villanueva’s home, contradicting his claims

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not get the proper approval for an emergency helicopter landing pad behind Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s home in La Habra Heights, a county audit found.
LOS ANGELES, CA - April 16: Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Manan Butt talks with a man riding his bike on the sidewalk, along Whittier Boulevard in the heart of East Los Angeles, Friday, April 16, 2021. Deputy Butt let him go with a warning, but made him aware of L.A. County municipal code 15.76.080, which states bike or vehicles are not to be operated on sidewalks. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. sheriff’s deputies use minor stops to search bicyclists, with Latinos hit hardest

Times columnist vs. the sheriff

Times columnist Gustavo Arellano conducted a wide-ranging interview with the sheriff earlier this year:

Los Angeles, CA - February 15: Sheriff Alex Villanueva gives details surrounding a weeklong, statewide operation aimed at combatting human trafficking, at a press conference held in Hall of Justice on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County’s sheriff has a strange obsession with how much media coverage Black people get

Sitting down with Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva taps into a toxic vein of resentment politics.
Los Angeles, California-Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addresses vaccine mandates at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2021. Villanueva warned the county's vaccine mandate is causing a ``mass exodus'' in the sheriff's department calling it an ``imminent threat to public safety'' if terminations occur in his department. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County’s sheriff leans on his Latino identity. Does he exemplify our worst traits?

After trading barbs in the media with Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, Sheriff Alex Villanueva sits down to discuss Latinos and his administration.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva talks with media, homeless advocates and local residents as he walked the Venice Boardwalk. He railed about the failures of local elected officials "to properly regulate public spaces" and said he'd like to see the boardwalk cleared of tents by the Fourth of July. Venice Boardwalk on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

Villanueva’s beef with firefighters, the L.A. Times, Gascón, ‘Latinx’ and more

Sheriff Alex Villanueva sounds off about vaccines, unflattering Times photos and Black Lives Matter, but says he relates to being a ‘Mexican nerd.’

California

