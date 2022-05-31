What to know about the L.A. County sheriff’s race: Is Villanueva staying or going?
Voters on June 7 will decide the future of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at a critical moment for the agency.
The department has long struggled to reshape itself after a corruption scandal a decade ago that led to convictions against longtime Sheriff Lee Baca and many other top officials. Jim McDonnell was elected sheriff in 2014 and pushed through a series of reforms. But voters ousted him in 2018 in favor of Alex Villanueva.
Villanueva‘s term has been marked by clashes with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as well as county watchdogs, who have accused the sheriff of mismanagement and rolling back reforms. The sheriff was elected as a Democrat, but his rhetoric and policies have taken a turn toward the conservative.
Villanueva faces several challengers who argue that his first term has been marked by scandals and that voters should throw him out. The latest involved attempts by officials to cover up an incident in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes because they feared the “negative light” it could shed on the department. After The Times exposed the incident, the sheriff said the reporter was under investigation in a criminal leak probe. He later backed off.
Villanueva said he’s been an effective crime fighter and wants to address the region’s homeless crisis.
Here’s some basics about the race:
The sheriff
‘Running against the woke left’: Can Sheriff Villanueva’s shift to the right work in L.A.?
After convincing liberal voters he would represent their interests, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has shifted decisively to the right as a reelection bid looms.
Alex Villanueva, the county’s new top cop, has been quietly fighting for a political win for decades
Alex Villanueva has long known the feeling of not fitting in.
Vivian Villanueva — wife and confidant — holds sway in L.A. Sheriff’s Department, officials say
The sheriff’s wife, a former deputy, has carved out an influential role within her husband’s inner circle, officials in the department said.
The challengers
L.A. County sheriff candidates ride ‘anyone but Villanueva’ wave, but lack name recognition
As the June primary approaches, Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s opponents have ammunition with which to try to unseat him, but they aren’t well known.
Six of the eight challengers running against incumbent Alex Villanueva have at one time worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Candidates running for L.A. County sheriff take the stage together, trading ideas and some insults.
In-depth
Here are some of the major issues and conflicts inside the Sheriff’s Department:
Full Coverage: Sheriff’s Department cover-up of incident where deputy knelt on inmate’s head
L.A. County sheriff’s officials attempted to cover up an incident in which a deputy knelt on the head of an inmate, according to records reviewed by The Times.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has reinstated at least six deputies who were previously discharged, according to county documents obtained by The Times.
The Board of Supervisors and senior county officials appear close to taking the extraordinary step of freezing portions of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department budget in an effort to rein in excessive spending.
In June 2017, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell went before the Board of Supervisors to ask for help.
L.A. County supervisors admonish Sheriff Alex Villanueva for rehiring deputy accused of abusing and stalking woman
In a rare and stinging public rebuke, Los Angeles County supervisors criticized new Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday over his reinstatement of a deputy accused of stalking a woman, with some of them questioning whether he was abusing his power.
For decades, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been under pressure to break up tattooed gangs of deputies accused of misconduct.
Deputies accused of being in secret societies cost L.A. County taxpayers $55 million, records show
Los Angeles County has paid out roughly $55 million in settlements since 1990 in civil cases involving allegations that sheriff’s deputies belonged to a secret society, records show.
L.A. County sheriff has legal power to ban gang-like groups of deputies, county lawyers say
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has broad legal authority to crack down on entrenched, gang-like groups of deputies, according to attorneys for the county.
The drugs were accessible as part of a pilot program signed off on by Villanueva.
A little-known team of investigators in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has pursued criminal investigations into some of Villanueva’s most vocal critics.
The image on the deputy’s calf depicted a skeleton in an officer’s uniform, wearing a cowboy hat and clutching a smoking rifle.
A new study finds that 16% of L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and supervisors said in an anonymous survey they’ve been asked to join a secret clique.
Audit finds Sheriff’s Department didn’t get approval for helipad at Villanueva’s home, contradicting his claims
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not get the proper approval for an emergency helicopter landing pad behind Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s home in La Habra Heights, a county audit found.
Times columnist vs. the sheriff
Times columnist Gustavo Arellano conducted a wide-ranging interview with the sheriff earlier this year:
L.A. County’s sheriff has a strange obsession with how much media coverage Black people get
Sitting down with Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva taps into a toxic vein of resentment politics.
After trading barbs in the media with Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, Sheriff Alex Villanueva sits down to discuss Latinos and his administration.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva sounds off about vaccines, unflattering Times photos and Black Lives Matter, but says he relates to being a ‘Mexican nerd.’
