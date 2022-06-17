3 hurt in attack at San Francisco International Airport; knife reportedly recovered

Authorities at San Francisco International Airport took one person into custody after an incident Friday evening that left three people injured.

The victims were attacked around 6 p.m. in the airport’s International Terminal, said Shawn Miyaki, an airport duty manager. Each suffered minor injuries.

Miyaki could not say whether any of the people required medical transport.

He confirmed that a suspect was in custody and that normal airport operations had resumed, and referred further questions to San Francisco Police Department’s Airport Bureau.

The Airport Bureau said police were not releasing information Friday and referred questions to an airport spokesperson, who was not available to comment.

A large knife was recovered from the scene, and the victims suffered scrapes and cuts, according to KTVU-TV Channel 2.

The attack occurred in a pre-security area of the terminal that’s open to the general public, the Bay Area news station reported. The victims were treated at the scene before continuing on their travels.

Further information wasn’t available Friday night.