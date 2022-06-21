Pair of wildfires prompt evacuation orders in San Mateo County as heat wave bakes Bay Area

A pair of wildfires broke out Tuesday afternoon in Sam Mateo County, prompting evacuations, officials said.

The blazes were reported just before 2:30 p.m., both near Redwood City.

One fire was contained by 4 p.m. The other was still burning, the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Twitter, and has been named the Edgewood fire.

Evacuation orders for the area were issued around 2:45 p.m. and remained in place as of 4 p.m.

Video and photos posted on social media by Cal Fire showed helicopters hovering over the area, with brown smoke rising. Users posted videos of aircraft dropping flame retardant.

The fires came as a heat wave made its way through the Bay Area on Tuesday, the first day of summer, with San Francisco recording temperatures in the 90s.