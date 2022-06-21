Advertisement
California

Pair of wildfires prompt evacuation orders in San Mateo County as heat wave bakes Bay Area

Smoke from a wildfire billows behind buildings in San Mateo County.
Firefighters are responding to a fire at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive in San Mateo County.
(California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A pair of wildfires broke out Tuesday afternoon in Sam Mateo County, prompting evacuations, officials said.

The blazes were reported just before 2:30 p.m., both near Redwood City.

One fire was contained by 4 p.m. The other was still burning, the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Twitter, and has been named the Edgewood fire.

Evacuation orders for the area were issued around 2:45 p.m. and remained in place as of 4 p.m.

Video and photos posted on social media by Cal Fire showed helicopters hovering over the area, with brown smoke rising. Users posted videos of aircraft dropping flame retardant.

The fires came as a heat wave made its way through the Bay Area on Tuesday, the first day of summer, with San Francisco recording temperatures in the 90s.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

