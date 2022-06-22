Solano County brush fire an ‘immediate threat to life,’ authorities warn in evacuation order

A brush fire burning in Solano County near the small city of Winters prompted an evacuation order Wednesday afternoon.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted an alert to Facebook shortly before 4 p.m. warning all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane to evacuate.

“Immediate threat to life,” the alert stated. “This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.”

The Wintu fire had burned about 30 acres and was 0% contained as of about 4 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.