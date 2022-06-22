Advertisement
California

Solano County brush fire an ‘immediate threat to life,’ authorities warn in evacuation order

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A brush fire burning in Solano County near the small city of Winters prompted an evacuation order Wednesday afternoon.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted an alert to Facebook shortly before 4 p.m. warning all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane to evacuate.

“Immediate threat to life,” the alert stated. “This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.”

The Wintu fire had burned about 30 acres and was 0% contained as of about 4 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

