Thunderstorms, lightning hit Southern California as monsoonal moisture moves through

Parts of Southern California were hit by thunder, lightning and showers overnight as monsoonal moisture moved through the region.

The National Weather Service issued special weather advisories Wednesday morning for several parts of the region, warning of rain, possible lightning strikes, heavy winds and thunder.

The monsoonal conditions bring the possibility of dry lightning that could start fires, officials said. They urged campers and others outdoors to seek shelter when lightning and thunder hit and to be on the lookout for fires.

The Los Angeles area has a 50% chance of showers Wednesday with highs near 90.