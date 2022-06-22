Brush fire likely sparked by lightning grows to 800 acres near Grapevine in Kern County

A brush fire in Kern County grew to 800 acres Wednesday evening as firefighters continued working to bring the blaze under control.

The Thunder fire was 10% contained around 6 p.m., according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out southeast of the 5 Freeway and Edmonston Pumping Plant Road near the Grapevine, firefighters said. Smoke was causing reduced visibility on the 5.

Authorities believe it is “highly likely” that lightning sparked the fire, but its official cause remains under investigation, said Capt. Andrew Freeborn, a Fire Department spokesperson.

Further information was not immediately available.

Thunderstorms and dry lightning strikes hit across Southern California on Wednesday, bringing scattered rain, heavy winds and hail to some parts as officials kept high alert for fires.

In Pico Rivera, a woman and her two dogs were killed by a lightning strike while walking on a path along the San Gabriel River.