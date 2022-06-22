Advertisement
Share
California

Brush fire likely sparked by lightning grows to 800 acres near Grapevine in Kern County

A map of southern Kern County shows where the Thunder fire was burning east of the 5 Freeway
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A brush fire in Kern County grew to 800 acres Wednesday evening as firefighters continued working to bring the blaze under control.

The Thunder fire was 10% contained around 6 p.m., according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out southeast of the 5 Freeway and Edmonston Pumping Plant Road near the Grapevine, firefighters said. Smoke was causing reduced visibility on the 5.

PICO RIVERA-CA-JUNE 22, 2022: The remains of two dogs are removed from the scene where a woman and her two dogs were killed by an apparent lightning strike along the San Gabriel River & Bike Trail in Pico Rivera on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Lightning kills woman, 2 dogs as thunderstorms pound Southern California

Thunder, lightning, rain and heavy winds hit as monsoonal moisture moves through the region.

Authorities believe it is “highly likely” that lightning sparked the fire, but its official cause remains under investigation, said Capt. Andrew Freeborn, a Fire Department spokesperson.

Advertisement

Further information was not immediately available.

Thunderstorms and dry lightning strikes hit across Southern California on Wednesday, bringing scattered rain, heavy winds and hail to some parts as officials kept high alert for fires.

In Pico Rivera, a woman and her two dogs were killed by a lightning strike while walking on a path along the San Gabriel River.

CaliforniaFires
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement