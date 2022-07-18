Advertisement
California

Spectators climb 6th Street Viaduct to watch street takeover in DTLA

A crowd of mostly young people is at Rosecrans and Central in Compton
Scene from a street takeover on Rosecrans and Central in Compton recently.
(OnScene.TV)
By Melissa HernandezStaff Writer 
Curious spectators were seen climbing the new 6th Street Bridge to catch a glimpse of drivers performing burnouts and donuts on the viaduct over the weekend.

In a video shared by KTLA, at least two people can be seen sitting atop the archway on Sunday, as billows of smoke filled the viaduct below. Drivers were seen drifting on the bridge and performing donuts, causing a traffic jam.

The onlookers eventually came down from the archways on their own accord, and it’s unclear whether anyone was arrested. The bridge was open to normal traffic as of Monday morning.

Illegal street takeovers and racing have become more common in the streets of Los Angeles lately and can easily turn deadly. In June, two women in Compton were killed during a street takeover, after their sedan collided with an SUV while driving in circles in an intersection.

Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was formerly an intern for The Times’ 2021 summer internship program, during which she covered general assignments on the Metro desk. Hernandez is a University of Florida graduate, where she studied journalism and environmental science, and is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

