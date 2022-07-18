Spectators climb 6th Street Viaduct to watch street takeover in DTLA

Curious spectators were seen climbing the new 6th Street Bridge to catch a glimpse of drivers performing burnouts and donuts on the viaduct over the weekend.

In a video shared by KTLA, at least two people can be seen sitting atop the archway on Sunday, as billows of smoke filled the viaduct below. Drivers were seen drifting on the bridge and performing donuts, causing a traffic jam.

The onlookers eventually came down from the archways on their own accord, and it’s unclear whether anyone was arrested. The bridge was open to normal traffic as of Monday morning.

Illegal street takeovers and racing have become more common in the streets of Los Angeles lately and can easily turn deadly. In June, two women in Compton were killed during a street takeover, after their sedan collided with an SUV while driving in circles in an intersection.