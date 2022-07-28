Possible showers, thunderstorms coming to Southern California this weekend

Possible showers and thunderstorms could come to Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties starting Saturday and last until Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 15% to 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms for most of Southern California. Most activity will be confined to the mountains and deserts, but there is the possibility of some of these showers drifting west over the valleys and other coastal areas, said weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

“The storms are expected to produce quite a bit of rainfall,” Thompson said. “But any time there are thunderstorms this time of year the threat of lightning strikes is a concern for fires.”

Thompson advises residents to refrain from hiking in the mountains or surrounding areas, take an abundance of caution while using any ignition sources and stay updated on their local forecast.

For Thursday, there will be partly cloudy skies projected into the evening and temperatures in the 70s and 80s all day with around 50% humidity, the National Weather Service said.

Friday will bring similar temperatures and humidity, but clouds are expected to come in the afternoon and last throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.