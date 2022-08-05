Inmate at large after escaping from sheriff’s West Hollywood Station

An inmate escaped while being escorted to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bus in West Hollywood on Friday, authorities said.

The man, who was handcuffed at the time, was being transferred from the jail at the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard about 6 a.m. when he broke free and ran, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was still at large as of 2 p.m.

No physical description of the inmate of the given and the charge under which he was jailed wasn’t released.