After brawls among teens, Knott’s Berry Farm will ban unattended minors from Halloween event

Knott’s Berry Farm’s weekend ban on unaccompanied minors, which was instituted last month after a series of fights involving teenagers, will be extended to cover all nights of the theme park’s weeks-long Halloween after-hours event.

The existing chaperone policy requires all visitors 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The same rules will be in effect for all event nights of Knott’s Scary Farm, which runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31, according to an announcement by the Buena Park theme park.

Chaperones will have to present a valid photo ID with their date of birth for age verification, and no more than four minors per chaperone are allowed.

“Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay,” according to the park’s announcement. “Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

The policy was originally put in place after multiple fights among teenagers broke out and forced the park to close three hours early on July 16.

Videos on social media showed teens throwing punches and security guards caught in the fray. The violence sent park visitors running for safety.

The fights brought a response from the Buena Park Police Department. Two people who were injured in the fracas were taken to a hospital by paramedics.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Knott’s Berry Farm,” park officials said in a statement after the fights. “We are committed to keeping Knott’s Berry Farm a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment.”

The park also said it will ramp up security screening procedures for Knott’s Scary Farm.

During the event’s run, all bags will be searched before guests enter, and no one will be allowed in with a bag larger than 6½ inches by 4½ inches by 2 inches, including purses, backpacks or diaper bags.

A complete breakdown on the chaperone policy and new security policy can be found on the Knott’s Berry Farm code of conduct page.