California

Burned body discovered in Broadway-Manchester neighborhood

A white tent covers a burned body in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles.
(KTLA)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Firefighters discovered a burned body in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The singed corpse, found just after 4 a.m. on the 300 block of W. 88th St., was not immediately identified and neither the age nor the gender of the deceased was known. The LAPD is investigating but had no information Friday morning.

The fire department’s arson squad and the L.A. County Coroner are also investigating.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

