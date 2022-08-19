Burned body discovered in Broadway-Manchester neighborhood

Firefighters discovered a burned body in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The singed corpse, found just after 4 a.m. on the 300 block of W. 88th St., was not immediately identified and neither the age nor the gender of the deceased was known. The LAPD is investigating but had no information Friday morning.

The fire department’s arson squad and the L.A. County Coroner are also investigating.

