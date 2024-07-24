Advertisement
Dead body found at Pasadena Metro station. Police investigating

By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Pasadena police are investigating the discovery of a lifeless body at a Metro station early Wednesday morning.

The police department received a call at 4 a.m. that a dead body had been spotted on the train platform at the Metro Memorial Park station, which is near the heart of Old Town Pasadena.

The deceased is a Black man in his 40s, said Matt Campeau, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department. The coroner’s office responded to the scene, and the body was taken for further investigation.

Campeau offered no other details about the deceased or the cause of death, but said the investigation will be handled by the department’s robbery and homicide unit.

There are currently no suspects, but the department is not ruling out foul play, he said.

Despite the police investigation, the Metro A line ran uninterrupted Wednesday morning.

