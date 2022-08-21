Advertisement
Woman fatally shot by man who fled the downtown scene on a bicycle

By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
A woman was fatally shot Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, police said.

The two were arguing shortly before 6 a.m. near Seventh Street and Central Avenue when the man pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An LAPD spokesperson said officers are searching for the suspect. No description of the man was given.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD’s Central Station at 213-486-6606.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

