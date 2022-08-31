Advertisement
California

Sheriff’s deputies shoot and kill man allegedly armed with machete in South L.A.

An aerial view of where a man was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies.
An investigation is underway after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man allegedly holding a machete in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
(KTLA)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete in the Florence-Graham neighborhood in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies received reports of a man armed with a knife near the intersection of 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived, they found a man holding a machete, the Sheriff’s Department said. It’s unclear whether the man approached the deputies.

The man was shot around 6:55 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. He died at the scene and has not been identified.

The Sheriff’s Department said the shooting is under investigation. No other information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

