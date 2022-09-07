Madera County brush fire prompts evacuation orders over ‘immediate threat to life’

A new brush fire in Madera County has prompted several evacuation orders near North Fork, a small community in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The Fork fire, which broke out shortly before 5 p.m., was estimated to be 75 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze was 0% contained, Cal Fire officials said.

Structures are threatened, said Jaime Williams, a spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit. Williams did not know how many or what type of structures.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued numerous evacuation orders.

Residents are asked to visit community.zonehaven.com for a map of all zones under evacuation orders and warnings.

“There is an immediate threat to life,” sheriff’s deputies said. “This is an evacuation order to leave NOW. The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.”

Road 222 from Road 200 to Carmen Ranch Road, and Douglas Ranger Station Road and Road 225 to Boulder Creek Drive are closed, deputies said.

An evacuation center is open at Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, deputies said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.