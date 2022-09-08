Body found in van parked on 710 Freeway in East L.A.
A man’s body was found inside a white van parked by the center divider of the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man, whose cause of death was unknown, was discovered around 6:10 a.m. near the Cesar Chavez Avenue exit, a CHP spokesman said.
Police have not identified the deceased man.
Get Group Therapy
Life is stressful. Our weekly mental wellness newsletter can help.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.