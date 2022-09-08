Advertisement
Body found in van parked on 710 Freeway in East L.A.

By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A man’s body was found inside a white van parked by the center divider of the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, whose cause of death was unknown, was discovered around 6:10 a.m. near the Cesar Chavez Avenue exit, a CHP spokesman said.

Police have not identified the deceased man.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

