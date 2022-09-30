Eight SoCal beaches placed under high bacteria warning

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health placed eight Southern California beaches under advisories for high levels of bacteria in waters.

The beaches were flagged because recent water samples determined that bacteria levels exceed state standards and may cause illness, according to the department’s website.

The eight affected beaches include:



Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach near Malibu Tower 3

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach

Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street

It’s not clear why there’s been an elevated presence of bacteria in beach waters, county health officials said, but runoff from recent rainstorms is a possible culprit. Health officials advise for swimmers to stay out of large bodies of water, including the ocean, for at least three days after a storm.

Earlier this month, parts of Torrance Beach and Redondo Beach were closed to the public after more than 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Malaga Creek. The beaches were reopened Tuesday after water samples found the bacteria levels had returned to normal.