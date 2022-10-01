Police investigate shooting of man near Ontario youth football game

A 34-year-old Pasadena man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday morning in Ontario while a youth football game was taking place nearby, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was on the sidewalk between the parking lot and the football field of Colony High School about 10:45 a.m. when the shooting occurred, said Ontario Police Department Officer Sequoia Payton.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, Payton said.

“We do not have any suspect details or motive,” Payton said, adding that it was unclear whether the shooter or shooters had been in a car or on foot.