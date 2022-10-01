Advertisement
California

Police investigate shooting of man near Ontario youth football game

Lights on a police car.
Police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old Pasadena man in Ontario.
(Associated Press)
By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
A 34-year-old Pasadena man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday morning in Ontario while a youth football game was taking place nearby, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was on the sidewalk between the parking lot and the football field of Colony High School about 10:45 a.m. when the shooting occurred, said Ontario Police Department Officer Sequoia Payton.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, Payton said.

“We do not have any suspect details or motive,” Payton said, adding that it was unclear whether the shooter or shooters had been in a car or on foot.

California
Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

