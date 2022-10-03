Advertisement
Freight train kills pedestrian south of downtown L.A., officials say

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A pedestrian was killed by a freight train south of downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.

The crash was reported at 7:46 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian whose age and gender were not available.

No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, told The Times that additional information was not available Monday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

