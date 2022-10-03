Freight train kills pedestrian south of downtown L.A., officials say
A pedestrian was killed by a freight train south of downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.
The crash was reported at 7:46 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian whose age and gender were not available.
No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.
Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, told The Times that additional information was not available Monday night.
