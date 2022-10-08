Advertisement
One killed, one injured in Sacramento stabbing attack

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
One man was dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing attack Saturday night in Sacramento, police said.

Officers and rescue workers responded to the 400 block of Broadway around 5 p.m. to find two men with serious injuries. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to the hospital, Sacramento Police Officer Ryan Woo said.

He said that the violence occurred outside a restaurant or bar and that homicide detectives were on the case. “The exact circumstances of what occurred are under investigation,” Woo said.

No arrests have been announced.

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

