Watch live: L.A. City Council holds first meeting since racist audio leak

Tensions could come to a head this morning as the Los Angeles City Council holds its first meeting since a leaked recording was released in which council president Nury Martinez is heard making racist statements and disparaging other politicians.

Calls for Los Angeles City Councilmembers Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign continued to mount on Monday, as the fallout from an incendiary leaked conversation radiated through the city. Shortly before the meeting, Martinez announced a “leave of absence” from the council.

× Watch live as L.A. City Councilmembers meet for the first time since racist remarks were revealed in an audio leak.

Advertisement

As the City Council President Pro Tem, O’Farrell will serve as acting president at today’s meeting.

It’s unclear what will transpire. The council does not have the power to suspend Martinez, De León and Cedillo.

The City Charter has a provision for councilmembers to suspend an elected officer only if they are awaiting trial in criminal proceedings, as was the case with former Councilmember Jose Huizar and suspended Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas.

It’s possible that the council could introduce a motion to censure the three councilmembers, though such a move would be largely symbolic.

MORE COVERAGE

Racist leaked audio. Corruption. City Hall in chaos. L.A. politics faces a perilous moment

The fall of Nury Martinez: A blunt talker undone by her words

For Oaxacans in L.A., city councilmembers racist remarks cut deep

Political futures in jeopardy amid mounting calls for L.A. City Council members to resign