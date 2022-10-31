Your guide to L.A. Community College District Board of Trustees candidates

Name: Sara Hernandez

Age: 39

Occupation: Attorney and college teacher

Experience: Founded a nonprofit for low-income students as a middle school teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District; led community revitalization efforts at Los Angeles City Hall; currently an attorney and an instructor of constitutional law at Los Angeles Valley College

Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees candidate Sara Hernandez (Courtesy of the Sara Hernandez for LA Community College Campaign)

Priorities: Identify resources for students who are unhoused; expand L.A. College Promise by assisting students with public transportation vouchers, food and housing resources, child care; work on retaining enrolled students

Bond measure: Yes. I am always a proponent of more taxpayer dollars being used to fund education and investment in educational infrastructure, specifically education for groups of students that stand to benefit from educational opportunity the most.

Enrollment losses: The district needs an all-encompassing, sophisticated outreach campaign that utilizes both cutting-edge technology and marketing as well as personal, step-by-step guidance and follow-up.

Basic needs: Utilize our existing training programs and family centers to work toward providing more on-campus child care for LACCD students who need it; support the expansion of housing resources for students, faculty and staff

Online classes: I teach an online class, Constitutional Law, at Valley College. Many of my students are working full-time and taking this class to get certified, get ahead toward higher-paying jobs to take care of their families. The challenge for the years to come will be to find the right balance of in-person learning opportunities and virtual learning options.

Website: sarahernandez.com

Name: Christine LaMonica

Age: 55

Occupation: University lecturer, small-business owner of a yoga studio, yoga instructor

Experience: Lecturer in kinesiology for over 10 years; worked in retail planning and capital projects; attended Los Angeles Valley College and have two children attending Los Angeles Pierce College

Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees candidate Christine LaMonica (Courtesy of Christine LaMonica)

Priorities: Get the word out to our high school students about the benefit of starting college at community college; expand trade training and create apprenticeships; advocate for better pay and affordable health insurance benefits for adjunct faculty

Bond measure: If I am elected to the board I would ensure that the funds are spent fairly and properly. I do think the colleges would benefit greatly from the additional funding, which would in turn be a huge benefit to the students.

Enrollment losses: We need to do some outreach to illustrate how much a higher education can do for someone. Even more, we need to show community colleges are a great way to kick off your college experience, gain the same knowledge and at very affordable prices!

Basic needs: One of the reasons I like the bond initiative is the funding for student housing. I also support allowing students who are sleeping in their cars to be able to use the college parking lots at night so they have somewhere safe to be. I would also support the creation of a food pantry.

Online classes: I do think virtual options are good to have but I do not think they are the most effective for learning. I strongly support getting students back in the classroom and more fully engaged with school and campus.

Name: Ernest H. Moreno

Age: 76

Occupation: Member of the board of trustees for LACCD

Experience: East Los Angeles College president for 17 years, vice president of three years, community college teacher of 24 years, community college administrator of 20 years

Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees candidate Ernest H. Moreno (Courtesy of Ernest H. Moreno)

Priorities: Efficient and effective management of all colleges and district operations; develop educational programs that are marketable and relevant; return enrollment to at least 107,000 full-time equivalent students from its current 74,000

Bond measure: I do not support the approval of Measure LA. The district has received over $9 billion of bond funds for nine colleges in the past 20 years. In addition to the unprecedented 31% enrollment decline in the past five years and the shift to online instruction for nearly 50% of the instructional program, the colleges are grossly underutilized.

Enrollment losses: Return to in-person instruction; remove unnecessary bureaucratic enrollment hurdles; build relevant curriculum that is necessary for success in the field

Basic needs: Many students are not fully aware of the many services the colleges currently provide. Financial aid, counseling services, food services, academic tutoring, referrals for housing, job placement and health services all are available to support students’ basic needs. More emphasis should be placed on student awareness of these many services.

Online classes: Online instruction should be made available when the curriculum lends itself to such a delivery system, but it should not replace in-person instruction.

No website