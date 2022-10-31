Your guide to the L.A. school board candidates on the 2022 California midterm ballot

The east San Fernando Valley district includes Sylmar, San Fernando, Mission Hills, Pacoima, Arleta, North Hills East, Panorama City, Sun Valley, North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Shadow Hills, Lake View Terrace, Sunland and Tujunga.

MARVIN RODRIGUEZ

VIDEO | 05:57 L.A. school board candidate Marvin Rodriguez

Age: 43

Occupation: Rodriguez is a Spanish teacher at Cleveland High School.

Experience: He has taught for 18 years, starting right after college. Before that, he served as a Marine, with combat duty in Iraq. Rodriguez coaches in a program to train students to run marathons and has two children in district schools.

Critique of incumbent: Her teaching experience was limited, she needs to operate with more transparency, and she listens more to special interests than to parents.

Priorities: 1) Expand “community schools” to provide wide-ranging services for students and families as well as a meaningful responsive curriculum that incorporates community input. 2) Make early education meaningful for more students, especially in vulnerable communities. 3) Make sure centers for students with disabilities are fully funded to provide the needed support for students with moderate to severe disabilities.

Evaluation of new superintendent: Overall, so far so good, and he’s “saying the right things.” But he needs to listen to the input of teachers, “who are directly involved in making sure our students are successful.” He added that the new practice of bringing in administrators to fill teacher vacancies hasn’t worked so well, because these managers are out of practice and have difficulty connecting with students.

COVID vaccine mandate: He has supported the employee mandate, but would consider relaxing it to bring back needed non-complying teachers who lost their jobs — if they agree to wear a mask on campus. He would oppose a student mandate until required by state or federal officials.

On charter schools: He formerly taught at a charter school and concluded that “charters don’t necessarily have to play by the same rules. Oversight is a little lax, and the working conditions are not the optimal ones ... If we allow charters to come in and siphon some of the resources that our neighborhood schools are hungry for, how are we going to create those strong neighborhood schools?”

Proposed 20% raise for staff: “If the district shuffles around some of the budget, I’m sure they could find a way to to make sure that their employees are earning dignified wages — especially when we talk about living in the most expensive city in the United States. You have to at least match inflation to let teachers know that you are negotiating in good faith.“

School police: “My vision is police-free campuses. But to achieve that, we have to we deliver for our students the services they need and the options that are going to empower them to make better decisions. Until we do that, there is a role for police officers to work with our students in a role that’s not punitive, that is more of a mentor. They can also make sure that our schools on the outside are staying safe.”

Takeaway on test scores: Since in-person classes resumed, “test scores are going in the right direction... telling us exactly what we knew already: Our students perform better when they have a chance to be with one another, to collaborate, to be at school, to build on those relationships that go far beyond the academic environment.”

Quote: “We talk a lot about academic success and, believe me, that is important, but public education has failed students in providing the other supports they need to address the whole child.”

Website: https://www.marvinrodriguez2022.com/

KELLY GONEZ

VIDEO | 05:19 L.A. school board candidate Kelly Gonez

Age: 34

Occupation: Gonez is the incumbent school board member and was elected in 2017.

Experience: She has five years of teaching experience and served as an education staffer in the Obama administration. She is the parent of two children, the older has entered a district transitional kindergarten program.

Accomplishments: She cites the district’s response to the pandemic that, she said, was notable for robustness and compassion in providing meals and technology and safe campuses; also, more students taking Advanced Placement courses and enrolling in dual-language programs. She also points to increased access to high-quality programs in the east San Fernando Valley as well as a more urgent effort to “green” campuses by removing asphalt and adding trees and outdoor education and recreation space.

Priorities: 1) COVID recovery must continue by confronting the “rippling impacts” on staff, student learning, mental health, while ensuring equity in all programs. 2) Expand early education to achieve universal preschool. 3) Continue to focus on college and career readiness.

Evaluation of new superintendent: “I was really pleased by the establishment of a strategic plan for the first time in many years... which really lays the foundation for all of the work that we must undertake. But ultimately, I want to see a lot of improvement in terms of our students’ academic outcomes, socio-emotional supports and responding to the trauma that we’re seeing among our students as well as a stabilization of our district’s finances.”

COVID vaccine mandate: She supports the district policy of mandating the vaccine for staff and supports vaccination for students, while remaining in sync with state policy that has postponed a student mandate.

On charter schools: When charters and traditional schools share a campus, she would like to allow for more flexibility so critical spaces like parent centers or intervention rooms for struggling students would be protected, although state law places limits on such considerations. She does not support new charters in her district or throughout the school system.

Proposed 20% raise for staff: “I don’t know. I do want to see all of our employees receive a significant raise. That is absolutely merited, by not just their work but also by the need to retain and support our our hard-working employees at a time when it’s really hard to live in Los Angeles.”

School police: “True school safety really calls for a comprehensive, holistic approach... It’s really about employing a lot of different strategies to ensure the safety of our students and building positive relationships with adults is a primary one as well as the infrastructure of our schools... Given that there are a lot of crises that often occur outside of our school campuses, we do have a need for emergency response personnel and that’s the role that the school police play in their current formation.”

Takeaway from test scores: “There’s been a real impact of the pandemic on learning, especially for those who were most vulnerable to begin with, in addition to the trauma and the mental health and socio-emotional impacts that we know are impacting them as well, and I think it creates a new level of urgency for really making sure we’re responding to these holistic and pressing needs of our students and school communities, and really employing every strategy possible.”

Quote: “During one of the most challenging times in our history, I have demonstrated the ability to make tough decisions for the betterment of our students and families, especially those who are most vulnerable. And I’ve delivered for my community here in the San Fernando Valley,” including “establishing the first-ever center for enriched studies in the east Valley.

Website: https://www.kellygonez.com/