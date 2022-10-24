California test scores show deep pandemic drops; 2 in 3 students don’t meet math standards

Two out of three California students did not meet state math standards and more than half did not meet English standards on state assessments taken in the spring, reflecting sizable drops in performance compared to the year before the pandemic, when large numbers of students were already struggling to meet grade-level expectations.

The test results are even more devastating for Black, Latino, low-income and other historically underserved students — 84% of Black students and 79% of Latino and low-income students did not meet state math standards in 2022.

The dismal results provide further evidence of the profound challenges facing California schools as educators focus on helping children recover from deep pandemic setbacks with multibillion-dollar investments in public education. The scores have also amplified the troubling fact that even before the pandemic, 60% of California’s students were testing below grade level in math and nearly half in English.

In 2022, 53% of students did not meet grade level expectations in English language arts/literacy. For Black students, 70% did not meet standards, for Latinos it was 64%, and for low-income students it was 65%.

In both English and math, the percentage of students who did not meet expectations went up across many demographic groups compared to the year before the pandemic.

For example, during the 2018-19 school year, about 46% of white students were not meeting state math standards. During the 2021-22 school year, 52% did not meet the standards. For Asian students, 26% were not meeting math standards before the pandemic. During the 2021-22 school year, it was 31%.

The data suggest widespread impacts of the pandemic across many student groups. They also show traditionally underserved students face massive academic recovery challenges.

Sixteen percent of Black students met state standards on the math test, compared to 21% in 2019, and 30% met standards on English language arts, compared to 33% in 2019.

For Latinos, 21% met standards on the math test, compared to 28% in 2019; and 36% met standards in English language arts, compared to 41% in 2019.

The California results were released just hours after the “nation’s report card” was made public Sunday night. The national assessment — which is different from California’s test — also showed significant drops in math and reading scores across a majority of the country. Eighth-graders in nearly every state and fourth-graders in a large majority of states, including California, saw drops in average math scores since the pandemic in what Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called “heartbreaking” academic setbacks.

“The data prior to the pandemic did not reflect an education system that was on the right track,” Cardona said. “The pandemic simply made it worse. It took poor performance and dropped it down even further.”

In addressing the nationwide picture, Beverly Perdue, the chair of the National Assessment Governing Board, said: “We are talking about a really serious erosion of children’s capacities to read and count in the next generation of the workforce.... And so this becomes a global economic issue for America.”

The national test results were less dire for California than some experts had feared. Scores dropped in math but held steady in reading. Still, they do not reflect strong student performance. Before the pandemic, the state was was underperforming compared with national averages in reading and math.

And the results of the national test mean that only about 30% of California eighth-graders achieved proficiency in reading. About 23% achieved proficiency in math.

The national tests — given to a sample of fourth- and eighth-graders in early 2022 — measure how well students across the country are doing in reading and math based on frameworks developed by the National Assessment Governing Board. Those tests allow for comparisons across states.

Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, said the National Assessment of Educational Progress results do not provide clear-cut answers about how time spent in virtual classes affected student performance.

“There’s nothing in this data that says we can draw a straight line between the time spent in remote learning in and of itself, and student achievement,” she said.

The drop in math scores was especially steep and widespread, particularly for eighth-graders, a year that is a crucial steppingstone for higher level math. In California, where the vast majority of schools were closed until spring 2021, scores fell by six points. In Texas and Florida — where schools opened sooner — scores fell by seven points, and in Oklahoma, where schools also started earlier, they fell by 13 points.

“We have a whole generation of students whose academic careers were knocked off track,” Carr said. “So parents need to know this is a serious issue here. This is not to be taken lightly. And they need to work with their schools and their teachers to help their students. And it’s not good just to go back to normal because normal wasn’t good for some of us, was it?”

The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress is designed to gauge whether students are meeting grade-level standards laid out by the state Department of Education.

The tests are given in the spring to all students in grades three through eight and 11. One key difference is that the national tests look specifically at reading comprehension while California tests are more broadly focused on English language arts/literacy, which also includes writing, listening and research/inquiry.

This was the first year since the 2018-19 school year that the state assessments were fully administered. They were waived for the 2019-20 academic year after campuses closed in March 2020. The following year unfolded largely remotely and fewer than a quarter of students participated in the English and math tests.

State officials were at pains to put the test scores into a broader context.

“It’s fair for people to be concerned about the experience that kids have had,” state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in an interview. “But we also had 99,000 Californians who lost their lives to COVID. And we did the things that we felt we needed to do to save lives… Now is our time to focus on how we accelerate the students’ recovery.”

Officials also pointed to what they called “hopeful signs” in the data.

An analysis by the Department of Education comparing the performance of students who took the 2020-21 English language arts and math assessments to the performance of the same students in 2022 “showed steeper-than-normal achievement gains at most grade levels,” state officials said in an interpretation guide presented along with the results.

Thurmond highlighted recent investments by the state, including efforts to recruit 10,000 more counselors and $4 billion for “community schools” — which are intended to provide wide-ranging help for what students and families need.

The state also has a phased-in plan to add a year of instruction by allowing all 4-year-olds to enroll in public school and it is providing $250 million for literacy, money that can pay for reading coaches and other specialists.

Thurmond pointed to tutoring programs, longer school days and longer school years as methods that have been well-documented to help accelerate student learning.

Money is available for such efforts in the short to medium term, but districts have had trouble hiring needed staff and carrying out recovery plans.

L.A. Unified has had difficulty getting tutoring services to students and has been unable to overcome resistance to an extended school year.