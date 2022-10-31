Your guide to Measure A, which would allow L.A. County supervisors to oust sheriff

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has been battling with Sheriff Alex Villanueva since he took office almost four years ago over issues ranging from hiring and management to what critics say is his resistance to reforms.

The sheriff is independently elected, so there has long been debate about what powers the board actually has over Sheriff’s Department operations.

But voters could change that.

Measure A would amend the county charter to allow a sitting sheriff to be removed from office. To kick out a sheriff, at least four of the five supervisors would need to agree that he or she is not fit for office.

