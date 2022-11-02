19-year-old sought in shooting that left 2 dead, 2 wounded at Covina house party

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded at a Covina house party early Sunday.

Authorities are searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, described as being 6 feet 1 and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The shooting was reported around 12:24 a.m. in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Avenue, according to authorities. Deputies responding to the call discovered four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person died at the scene while three others were transported to a local hospital, where one died. The conditions of the two surviving men were unknown.

One of the victims was identified as 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. The other victim has not been identified.

Homicide investigators learned that a person at the party had fired at the others before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.