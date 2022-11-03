Advertisement
Share
California

Your guide to L.A.'s ‘mansion tax’ proposal to build more housing, Ordinance ULA

A man sits on a bus bench with his dog and belongings.
An unhoused man and his dog wait on a bus bench in Long Beach over the summer. A measure on L.A.'s ballot would impose a tax to fund measures including affordable housing.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Share
1

On a crowded November ballot, one Los Angeles measure is getting special attention in a city suffering a severe housing and homelessness crisis.

“United to House L.A.,” the “mansion tax,” would impose a one-time 4% tax on property sales above $5 million that would rise to 5.5% on transactions above $10 million. A $5-million sale would generate a $200,000 tax bill.

A simple majority of votes cast in Tuesday’s election is required for passage.

headshots of Rick Caruso and Karen Bass surrounded by illustrated election icons

Bass vs. Caruso: Your guide to the Los Angeles mayor’s race

Rick Caruso and Karen Bass are running for Los Angeles mayor. Here is your guide to the race.

Advertisement

2

‘Mansion tax’ details

The so-called documentary transfer tax would generate an estimated $600 million to $1.1 billion a year, according to a city analysis, and the proceeds would fund affordable housing construction, rental subsidies and tenant defense, among other things.

Roughly a quarter of the tax’s proceeds would go toward alternate modes of construction and the purchase of existing buildings. About 30% of the revenue would provide short-term emergency assistance for tenants, subsidies for rent-burdened seniors or disabled people; and funding to provide legal aid for tenants.

Unlike past housing bond measures, there will be a paid inspector general with a staff who will audit the progress of how the money is spent. About 8% of the revenue would be set aside for this purpose.

Social justice groups are heartened that about 30% of the proceeds go to funding emergency rent subsidies, direct payments to seniors and disabled people who are at risk of becoming homeless, and tenants’ right to counsel.

In 2019, if this tax had been applied, nearly half the proceeds would have come from the sale of commercial properties, and 27% would have come from the sale of multifamily residences, such as apartments, according to an analysis by consultant Mike Kahoe, who authored a paper on the measure for the Center for Jobs & Economy and the California Business Roundtable.

Advertisement

If the ballot measure were already in force, sales of these two types of real estate would have raised about $690 million, while sales of expensive single-family homes would have raised just over $200 million.

3

What both sides are saying

Backers: They argue this new tax is essential because city officials expect funds available for affordable housing construction to plummet in the coming years. The measure has received endorsements from a slew of unions and social justice groups. They note Los Angeles is dealing with a major housing and homelessness crisis and that more money is needed to build more units.

Critics: They say the tax could drive up rents and make Los Angeles a harder place to do business, which could cause firms to flee the city. Some also take issue with how the proposal is being pitched to voters as a “mansion tax,” even though most of its proceeds would come from sales of apartments and commercial property.

Neither mayoral candidate has come out in favor of it.

Advertisement

4

The big picture

Initiative Ordinance ULA has also won backing from labor unions, which say it would help their members find decent places to live, as well as secure jobs on the projects that receive funds from it.

A Rand Corp. study showed the labor provisions in an earlier affordable housing bond added 14.5% to construction costs. But supporters of the new tax proposal say this is the consequence of paying people well, and that it could lead to as many as 43,000 new construction jobs and 26,000 new affordable housing units being constructed in the next decade.

Opponents say the tax could drive up rents and make Los Angeles a harder place to do business, causing firms to flee the city.

They invoke Proposition HHH, the city’s much-criticized $1.2-billion homeless housing bond program approved by voters in 2016, which has been beset by cost overruns and delays. As of August, about 6,300 units of housing funded by the bond were under construction.

5

Past coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 17, 2022: A homeless encampment sits in the shadow of City Hall off Main Street on January 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Mayoral candidate Karen Bass wants to convert the vacant St. Vincent Medical Center near downtown into a housing facility for the homeless.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. to vote on ‘mansion tax’ to raise money for housing. Bass, Caruso don’t support it

The L.A. ballot measure would add a tax to property sales of $5 million and above.

Advertisement

"Ocean View" attached to the home's for sale sign grabs drivers' attention as they make their way along Bayside Drive in Corona del Mar, on April 26, 2021.

California

Column: Did you strike gold selling your house? Maybe you should share the wealth

Depending on when you bought in California, Proposition 13 has kept your property taxes low while your newer neighbors pay far more, essentially subsidizing those with artificially low taxes.

L.A. County supervisors are looking toward a possible "millionaires tax" to fund anti-homelessness programs. Above, a man sleeps on a bridge over a downtown freeway.

California

L.A. County may seek state’s help on ‘millionaires tax’ for homelessness

Los Angeles County officials are eyeing a new income tax on millionaires to help address the region’s growing crisis of homelessness, but one of the county board’s three liberal members broke ranks to at least temporarily halt the push.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Encampments block nearly the entire sidewalk on Spring Street near 1st Street across from LA City Hall. Councilman Kevin de Leon, who supports the new fencing while the street lights are fixed, said that part of Main Street had persistent violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Spring Street at 1st Street on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Housing & Homelessness

Tax proposed on L.A. property sales over $5 million to fund homeless housing

Housing advocates, labor unions and progressive activists want voters to approve a tax on property sales to fund homeless housing in Los Angeles.

VENICE, CA - MAY 23: Curtis E. stands with his bike on the edge of the homeless encampment outside Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Venice, CA. Curtis says he was one of the first people to start living in the encampment. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Los Angeles homeless count raises doubts about accuracy. Is it time for a new way?

The LAHSA count found that there were no unsheltered people in the northwest quarter of Venice.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 - - Miguel Meneses, 49, sweeps the area outside the van where he lives homeless with his wife Sandra Torres, 45, in the Boyle Heights on September 22, 2022. They live across the street from the Wyvernwood Apartments where the couple lived for 20 years. They were evicted and rented a house in Pomona until the pandemic hit when Torres' job cleaning businesses dried up and her husband got COVID. He lost his job due to COVID and a heart condition. The van is non-operational and is parked along Orme Avenue. The number of homeless identifying as Latino increased 25.8% since the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. At least 69,144 people experience homelessness nightly in LA County, according to the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count released Thursday. The number marks a 4.1% increase from the last count in 2020, when the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reported that 66,436 experienced homelessness. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

More L.A. Latinos falling into homelessness, shaking communities in ‘a moment of crisis’

Homelessness among Latinos has shot up in Los Angeles County while other demographic groups have seen a decline over the last two years.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Encampments block nearly the entire sidewalk on Spring Street near 1st Street across from LA City Hall. Councilman Kevin de Leon, who supports the new fencing while the street lights are fixed, said that part of Main Street had persistent violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Spring Street at 1st Street on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Housing & Homelessness

L.A. voters back a right to shelter, but are wary of taxes to pay for it, new poll finds

Los Angeles County voters support a legal right to shelter for all, but are less enthusiastic about enacting new taxes to build housing for the homeless, a new poll finds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - OCT. 15, 2021. A homeless man named John sorts through his belongings before leaving MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. He said he had been living at the park for about a year. Officials gave the homeless until 10:30 p.m. on Friday to leave the park, which will be closed for an extensive cleanup and renovation project. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

L.A. voters angry, frustrated over homeless crisis, demand faster action, poll finds

L.A. voters want the government to focus on shelter for homeless people living in the streets, even if those efforts are short term, a poll has found.

6

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. The editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

Illustration of the California state flag surrounded by coins that depict some of the biggest issues voters will be considering in the upcoming November election.

L.A. Times electoral endorsements for November 2022

The L.A. Times’ editorial board endorsements for statewide ballot measures, elected offices in Los Angeles city and county, L.A. Unified School District board, L.A. county superior court, statewide offices, the state Legislature and U.S. House and Senate seats.

7

How and where to vote

Ballots have been mailed to all 22 million registered voters in the state. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Tuesday to vote at their neighborhood polling places.

Californians can register to vote or check their status online.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Here’s how to vote in the California midterm election, how to register, what to do if you didn’t get mail ballot or if you made a mistake on your ballot.

8

Follow more election coverage

map of California's 27th congressional district

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.

Share
CaliforniaL.A. Politics L.A. Mayor Election

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement