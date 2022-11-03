Advertisement
California

Your guide to Prop. 29 on California kidney dialysis centers

illustration of kidney dialysis tubing attached to boxes
If approved, Proposition 29 would require dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practioner or physician assistant on premises during treatment hours.
(Molly Magnell / For The Times)
By Times staff
1

California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8.

The propositions, like all state ballot measures, require approval by a simple majority of voters for passage. Unless otherwise specified, the approved propositions take effect once the election results are certified in December.

Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 29.

2

Proposition 29: Kidney dialysis

Once again, voters are being asked to deal with the issue of kidney dialysis in California.

If approved, Proposition 29 would require dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practioner or physician assistant on premises during treatment hours. The ballot measure would also require clinics to disclose if a physician has ownership interests in the facility and to report patient infection data.

This is the third time in four years that California voters are being asked to weigh in on how kidney dialysis centers operate in the state, with previous attempts in 2018 and 2020 both failing.

Along with the two previous ballot measures, the current measure is supported by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, a Bay Area union that represents healthcare workers in California.

About 600 dialysis clinics in California serve about 80,000 patients per month, according to a state legislative analysis. To address the patients’ needs, clinics often operate longer hours and are open six days a week. Two private for-profit dialysis companies, DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care, own or run about the majority of the licensed clinics in California and oppose the proposition.

illustration of the state of California and an "I voted" sticker

California

Your guide to the 2022 California midterm election

Who is running for California governor? What are the propositions on the ballot? Here is your guide to the 2022 midterm election.

3

What both sides are saying

Backers: They said the new rules are designed to keep dialysis patients safe and to hold dialysis providers accountable. They point out that multiple states, including Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, have staff-to-patient ratio requirements at dialysis clinics.

David Miller, research director for SEIU-UHW, said the group denies accusations about using the proposition system to unionize dialysis center workers. He said the proposition is not designed to dictate what doctors may do on-site or how they would oversee care.

He said dialysis patients have expressed concern that the centers lack adequate staff if something goes wrong. He pointed out that earlier this year SEIU-UHW filed an administrative complaint alongside other groups and patients with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services about the disparate effect of dialysis on Latino and Asian patients.

Critics: The No on Prop 29 campaign has a long list of medical industry associations opposing the ballot measure, including the California Medical Assn., the American Nurses Assn.'s California chapter, the American Academy of Nephrology Physician Assistants, which represents dialysis technicians, and multiple dialysis patient advocacy groups. Opponents say paying for increased staff could lead to clinic closures. In addition, they say the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services agency already requires clinics to report bloodstream infections among patients.

Jeff Goffman, chief executive of Satellite Healthcare, said he worries about how the company’s clinics will survive Proposition 29 if they have to pay for more staff.

Goffman said a potential increase of hundreds of thousands of dollars in staffing is risky for a nonprofit like his, where much of the revenue is from government programs. He said that many of the patients served are people of color, and that the majority have comorbidities such as high blood pressure, obesity or heart disease. “It’s a risk to an underserved population, because it is certainly a risk to access to care, and a racial inequity issue when we look at that population of patients that get treated with dialysis,” he said.

4

Fundraising

Track the money flowing into the kidney dialysis proposition

Here’s who has raised the most money for Proposition 29 and where it is coming from ahead of the 2022 California’s election.

5

Past coverage

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Socorro Reyes is a dialysis patient and receives treatment three times a week and here spends time at home on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. He supports Proposition 29, which would require a doctor to be present at kidney dialysis centers in California because he is worried there is not enough staffers to take care of patients. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

As Prop. 29 vote looms, dialysis patients brace for change

For the third time, Californians will vote on whether to make sweeping changes at dialysis clinics that could affect the lives of 80,000 patients.

VICTORVILLE, CA - APRIL 25: Rue Arnwine Jr., a COVID-19 patient gets dialysis at Desert Cities Dialysis in Victorville, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Column: Obscenely rich dialysis firms are spending millions to defeat Proposition 29’s tighter regulations

DaVita and Fresenius earn billions of dollars a year, but they say Proposition 29 would hurt them by requiring more healthcare professionals in their dialysis clinics.

A COVID-19 patient at Desert Cities Dialysis in Victorville, Calif.

California

Column: Prop. 29 would stiffen requirements for California dialysis clinics. It’s also political extortion

A union has been trying unsuccessfully for years to organize workers at the largest dialysis companies, DaVita and Fresenius, columnist George Skelton writes.

INGLEWOOD, CA. AUGUST 28, 2014 --- Giraldo Garcia, 54, left, waits for dialysis to start as patient care technician Leodegario Ventura, 33, prepares him for the process at DaVita Dialysis Center on August 28, 2014 in Inglewood. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

While dialysis clinic battle brews at state Capitol, healthcare workers look to the ballot

Cracking down on clinics treating Californians with chronic kidney disease has been a top legislative priority this year for unions representing healthcare workers.

6

