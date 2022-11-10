Final suspect in fatal Covina house party shooting turns himself in at U.S.-Mexico border

A third suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Halloween weekend house party in Covina turned himself in to authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, leaving no other suspects at large.

Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, surrendered around 11:35 a.m. to U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Otay Mesa in San Diego, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two other suspects, 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles and 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos, turned themselves in Saturday, deputies said.

Advertisement

The shooting Oct. 30 left two men dead and two others wounded. Deputies responding to a call around 12:24 a.m. in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Avenue found four men with gunshot wounds.

There was a party at the residence, and one of the people there took out a gun and opened fire before fleeing, homicide investigators found.

One victim died at the scene and three others were transported to a local hospital, where one died.

Further information on the investigation was not available Thursday night.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.