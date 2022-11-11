Firefighters knock down massive blaze at San Juan Capistrano collision repair center

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a San Juan Capistrano collision repair center Friday night.

The fire was reported at 7:50 p.m. in the 32900 block of Calle Perfecto, said Capt. Sean Doran, an Orange County Fire Authority spokesperson.

The blaze was knocked down 58 minutes after units arrived, according to a 9 p.m. tweet by the agency.

About 80 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, Doran said. Crews took a defensive approach and worked to contain the blaze to the building of origin.

Although the building was in danger of collapse, crews on scene did not report any structural failures, he said.

No injuries have been reported, Doran said.

A photo of the fire tweeted by the agency showed the business’ name as Prestige Collision South.

Firefighters will remain on scene Friday night to make sure the building’s structure is stable enough for investigators to enter, Doran said. What caused the fire isn’t yet known.