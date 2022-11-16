Santa Ana winds wreak havoc in Inland Empire

A wind-driven fire ripped through a large pallet yard in Fontana. (OnScene.TV)
Gusty Santa Ana winds lashed the Inland Empire on Tuesday, toppling semi-trucks and causing a fire in a pallet yard in Fontana.
A semi-truck tipped over by Santa Ana winds on the 201 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga hangs over Day Creek Boulevard.
A semi-truck toppled by high winds blocks traffic on the 210 Freeway.
High winds topple massive eucalyptus tree in Fontana. (OnScene.TV)
