Man’s body found on 110 Freeway transition road in South L.A.

A body was found in “unknown circumstances” Thursday morning on a transition lane off the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A report of a man lying on the shoulder of the freeway was called in at 6:36 a.m. Officers found the man on a transition lane from the southbound 110 toward the westbound 105 Freeway, said CHP Officer Moises Marroquin. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

That part of the freeway was shut down for about 2½ hours as the scene was processed and the body removed, Marroquin said.

No further details were immediately available. Marroquin said he did not know the state of the body or whether detectives were investigating.