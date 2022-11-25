A woman pulled over to help a motorcyclist who hit a deer. Both were killed by a third driver

A driver and a motorcyclist she had stopped to help were struck and killed by a third motorist in a Thanksgiving crash on the 5 Freeway near Redding, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred 5:35 p.m. Thursday on the northbound side of the freeway, south of Balls Ferry Road, according to a CHP report.

It was already dark when the motorcyclist struck a deer, causing him to lose control and slide into the center median, the report said. He was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on the freeway, according to the report.

The woman saw the crash and stopped at the center median, the report said, getting out of her car to help the injured motorcyclist.

A third driver in a Toyota Camry didn’t see them and hit them both, the report said.

Both the woman and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camry driver was identified in the CHP report as Zi Qiang Huang, 58, of San Francisco. The two motorists who were killed were not identified in the report.