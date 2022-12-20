Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Northern California. ‘That was a big one’

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Northern California Tuesday morning, causing some damage and some power outages in Humboldt County.

The quke was reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday 11 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On social media, some reported the quake caused furniture to move and items to fall to the floor.

“That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess,” wrote Ferndale resident Caroline Titus on Twitter, showing item broken in her home.

There were no immediate work on injuries. Pacific Gas & Electric reported significant power outages from Aracata south to Rio Dell. Scanner traffic indicated authorities were also dealing with gas leaks and some report of structural damage to some buildings.

The qauke struck along the coast south of Eureka, in a seismically active part of California. It was felt across the North Coast region.

The earthquake occurred 17 miles from Eureka, 24 miles from Arcata, Calif., and 30 miles from McKinleyville, Calif..

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.0 and 7.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.