Southwest returns to normal operations with minimal cancellations, delays after a week of turmoil

Patricia Bernard looks at her watch and her granddaughter London Fingal sits nearby at Los Angeles International Airport
Patricia Bernard, 60, and her granddaughter London Fingal, 10, wait for their flight back home to Maryland in the Southwest Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Grace Toohey
Alexandra E. Petri
After a historic meltdown that forced Southwest to cancel more than 50% of its flights over the last eight days, the airline appeared to be running smoothly Friday, reporting minimal cancellations and delays.

Less than 1% of Southwest flights were canceled across the U.S. on Friday morning, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, marking a significant improvement from earlier in the week when the carrier was operating at one-third its typical operations.

The tracker’s prediction for Saturday shows no disruptions to Southwest flights.

It’s a welcome change that arrived just in time for the next wave of new year’s travelers.

California

A severe winter storm that pounded the nation kick-started the airport mayhem just before Christmas, challenging all airlines’ operations across the industry. But as other carriers recovered, Southwest struggled to bounce back.

Airline industry experts and union leaders said the storm exposed the company’s outdated technology and vulnerable operations that stymied the carrier’s ability to nimbly shift its services.

“We know even our deepest apologies — to our customers, to our employees, and to all affected through this disruption — only go so far,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “We have much work ahead of us, including investing in new solutions to manage wide-scale disruptions.”

Though regular service appeared restored Friday morning, the airline is still staring down serious challenges, including repairing its now tarnished reputation and dealing with the thousands of passengers who had holiday travel disruptions and took on additional costs for alternative travel or are still searching for their luggage.

The airline set up a new webpage for customers to submit refund and reimbursement requests for meals, hotels and alternate transportation, and to connect with baggage. The carrier is promising to honor “reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation” due to problems from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2 on a case-by-case basis.

The airline canceled more than 13,000 flights since Dec. 22, according to FlightAware.

