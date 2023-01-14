Body found floating in Long Beach harbor

A body was discovered Saturday morning floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach, authorities said.

Police were called to the 400 block of East Shoreline Village Drive about 10:15 a.m. after lifeguards found a deceased person in the water, Long Beach police said.

The circumstances of the person’s death have not been determined and police have not identified the individual, police said. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and is assisting investigators.

No other information was immediately available.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7300.