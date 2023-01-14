Comic Andy Dick arrested for public intoxication, failing to register as sex offender

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was arrested early Friday in Lake Elsinore for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to O'Haras Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of Grand Avenue for a report of an intoxicated individual who may have been under the influence of drugs. Deputies encountered and arrested Dick, 57, without incident.

During a routine records check, authorities determined Dick, who lives in Hemet, was a sex offender whose registration had lapsed. He was charged with public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.

In November 2022, Dick was sentenced to 90 days in Los Angeles County jail after a jury found him guilty of groping an Uber driver’s genitals in West Hollywood in 2018, officials said.

Upon his release from jail, Dick was required to register as a sex offender. As a part of his probation, he was also ordered to complete 52 sessions of Alcoholics Anonymous and sexual compulsion anonymous sessions.

Dick, a stand-up comic and actor in ‘90s sitcom “NewsRadio,” has a decades-long history of arrests, many of them involving public drunkenness and assault allegations.

In May 2022, Dick was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery after a man reported a possible assault at O'Neill Regional Park in Orange County. Prosecutors later dropped charges after the alleged victim refused to cooperate, according to the Orange County Register.

In 2008, police responded to a report of an inebriated individual at Buffalo Wild Wings in Murrieta, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. They arrested Dick, heavily intoxicated, who had marijuana and Xanax, and who had allegedly had fondled the breast of a 17-year-old girl and pulled her top down in the parking lot of the restaurant.

He avoided felony charges and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug and battery charges.

For the Lake Elsinore arrest, Dick was released on a $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Murrieta Southwest Justice Center on May 5.

