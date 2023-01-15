Suspect in fatal shooting of Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is identified

The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic violence call Friday afternoon has been identified, authorities said.

Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore, is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who was responding to the call involving a child custody matter, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Navarro was shot by another deputy at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The incident began about 4:20 p.m. Friday when sheriff’s dispatchers received an “unknown trouble” call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, sheriff’s officials said.

Calhoun was the first responder to the scene. Details of what immediately happened next are unclear, but the second deputy on the scene found Calhoun wounded in the street, officials said. A gunfight between that deputy and the suspect ensued, and the deputy shot the suspect.

Calhoun was taken to a hospital and the Sheriff’s Department announced his death around 8 p.m.

The shooting death of Calhoun came just one week after Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s funeral. Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

Cordero’s killer, William Shea McKay, who had a long and violent criminal history, died in a shootout with police after a freeway chase.

Cordero was the first Riverside County deputy killed in the line of duty since 2003.