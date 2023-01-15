Advertisement
Suspect in fatal shooting of Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is identified

A person, in silhouette, holds an American flag.
A resident holds an American flag as a hearse carrying the body of fallen Riverside County Deputy Darnell Calhoun passes through the streets of Wildomar on Friday night.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany Pineda
Hailey Branson-Potts
The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic violence call Friday afternoon has been identified, authorities said.

Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore, is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who was responding to the call involving a child custody matter, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Navarro was shot by another deputy at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The incident began about 4:20 p.m. Friday when sheriff’s dispatchers received an “unknown trouble” call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, sheriff’s officials said.

Calhoun was the first responder to the scene. Details of what immediately happened next are unclear, but the second deputy on the scene found Calhoun wounded in the street, officials said. A gunfight between that deputy and the suspect ensued, and the deputy shot the suspect.

WILDOMAR, CA -JANUARY 13, 2023: Riverside County Sheriff Deputies salute and residents hold flags as a procession for fallen Riverside County Deputy Darnell Calhoun passes by as his body is taken away in hearse from Inland Valley Medical Center on January 13, 2023 in Wildomar, California. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday afternoon(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is killed in shooting near Lake Elsinore

Deputy Darnell Calhoun died after being rushed to a hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The shooting comes two weeks after another deputy was fatally shot.

Calhoun was taken to a hospital and the Sheriff’s Department announced his death around 8 p.m.

The shooting death of Calhoun came just one week after Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s funeral. Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

Cordero’s killer, William Shea McKay, who had a long and violent criminal history, died in a shootout with police after a freeway chase.

Cordero was the first Riverside County deputy killed in the line of duty since 2003.

Dorany Pineda

Dorany Pineda covers the drought in California for the Los Angeles Times.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newspaper in 2011. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

