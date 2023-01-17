Video shows dump truck allegedly driven by angry husband crashing into wife’s home

Video posted on social media showed a man crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles on Sunday, smashing into her parked car and other vehicles, then driving away before deputies arrived, authorities said.

Patricia Dunn told KABC-TV Channel 7 the driver of the truck was her husband, Ronald Dunn, who is seen in a TikTok video crashing through a metal fence before slamming into the wall of her bedroom. Patricia Dunn told the TV station she was going through a divorce and planned to file a restraining order against her husband. She said she was not staying at her home for the time being.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. S. Gutierrez said the dump truck crashed into at least four vehicles in the neighborhood. Ronald Dunn no longer lives at the home, according to Gutierrez.

After the incident, Gutierrez said, the woman reported that her husband had also made criminal threats against her and that she feared for her safety.

Advertisement

Authorities are searching for the man, Gutierrez said.

No injuries were reported.

In the TikTok video, the truck is seen backing up in the narrow residential street as a group of neighbors watches in shock, warning one another to keep their distance. Car alarms blare as the dump truck speeds forward over the sidewalk and onto the front lawn and crashes into a home.

The truck then backs up again and strikes multiple parked cars, pushing one car into the front lawn.

The truck then drives away as neighbors call 911.

Gutierrez said it took some time for deputies to respond to the scene because the call was originally taken as a traffic collision and referred to the California Highway Patrol. When officials learned that the incident was criminal, deputies were dispatched, he said.

According to court records, Patricia Dunnfiled for a temporary restraining order against her husband on Jan. 9, and it was approved.

Another video posted on social media earlier Sunday showed a man identified as Ronald Dunn driving a white Chevrolet Impala onto his wife’s front lawn and yelling at neighbors.