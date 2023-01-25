Magnitude 4.2 earthquake off Malibu coast rocks Los Angeles

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday about 10 miles off the coast of Malibu, according to an initial report by the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by possible aftershocks of magnitude 3.5 just three minutes later and magnitude 2.8 about 19 minutes after that.

Residents across Los Angeles reported on social media that they felt the flurry of temblors.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The first earthquake occurred at a depth of about nine miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.