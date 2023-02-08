1 dead, 2 injured in Lake Balboa crash after car speeds through red light, LAPD says

One person was dead and two others were critically injured after a car crash in the Lake Balboa area early Wednesday.

Around 3:46 a.m., a Chevrolet Corvette was speeding north on Balboa Boulevard and is believed to have failed to stop at a traffic light when it collided with a Honda SUV that was traveling east on Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Two people were trapped in the wreckage and transported by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, said Brian Humphrey, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corvette driver and a passenger were hospitalized, LAPD Lt. Matthew Bielski told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Footage from KTLA showed the Honda upside down in the street and the Corvette at least 50 feet away in a strip mall parking lot. A sign for the strip mall was destroyed, and the area was strewn with debris.

The LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division is leading the investigation into the crash. Officers were still at the scene early Wednesday.