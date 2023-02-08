Advertisement
California

1 dead, 2 injured in Lake Balboa crash after car speeds through red light, LAPD says

A tent next to an upside-down car outside a strip mall parking lot strewn with debris
An investigation is underway after a high-speed crash in Lake Balboa early Wednesday left one person dead and two people in critical condition.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

One person was dead and two others were critically injured after a car crash in the Lake Balboa area early Wednesday.

Around 3:46 a.m., a Chevrolet Corvette was speeding north on Balboa Boulevard and is believed to have failed to stop at a traffic light when it collided with a Honda SUV that was traveling east on Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Two people were trapped in the wreckage and transported by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, said Brian Humphrey, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Corvette driver and a passenger were hospitalized, LAPD Lt. Matthew Bielski told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 1, 2022: Jane Fonda, right, holds a press conference to announce the Jane Fonda Climate PAC's endorsement of a slate of Los Angeles area candidates including Hugo Soto-Martinez,left, who is running for L.A. City Council-District 13, at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAPD probes leak of call to police from aide to Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez

The leak triggered another exchange between Soto-Martinez, a sharp critic of the LAPD, and the union that represents rank-and-file police officers.

Footage from KTLA showed the Honda upside down in the street and the Corvette at least 50 feet away in a strip mall parking lot. A sign for the strip mall was destroyed, and the area was strewn with debris.

The LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division is leading the investigation into the crash. Officers were still at the scene early Wednesday.

California
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement