California’s deadly warning from the Turkey earthquake: 7 things you need to know

Every catastrophic earthquake offers lessons on how we can better withstand seismic shocks and reduce loss of life.

Previous quakes in California have prompted tighter building standards for schools, seismic improvement for freeways and rules to strengthen both new construction and retrofit existing buildings.

The twin quakes last week in Turkey and Syria are among the most devastating in years and already are raising new questions about what we can learn from the destruction.

Here are some takeaways from the earthquakes and how they relate to California’s seismic vulnerabilities, focused heavily on building risks and how mega-quakes could affect the state.

1. Quakes that size happen in California

2. Damage estimates for a catastrophic California quake would been massive

3. The Turkey devastation was worsened by lax building standards

With well over 35,000 dead and countless buildings collapsed, the quakes last week caused destruction on an epic scale. Already officials have been investigating construction practices and have arrested some builders. Experts have said corrupt or incompetent building practices likely contributed to the scale of destruction. The Associated Press reported that even though Turkey has, on paper, construction codes that meet current earthquake-engineering standards, they are too rarely enforced.

4. California has many similar buildings likely in danger of collapse

5. There are other building risks in California

“Soft-story” apartments: In the 1994 Northridge earthquake, about 200 so-called soft-story buildings — which have flimsy ground floors that are typically used as a garage, carport or for retail space — collapsed, including one apartment building in which 16 people died. Some California cities have required retrofits. Last year, L.A. announced a major milestone: More than 8,000 seismically vulnerable buildings have been retrofitted across the city at an estimated cost of $1.3 billion.



6. Expect breakdowns of communication, utilities after a big quake

Infrastructure across the region would be hard hit by a major earthquake. Main freeways to Las Vegas and Phoenix that cross the San Andreas fault could be destroyed. The USGS projection found Southern California could be isolated for some time, with the region surrounded by mountains and earthquake faults. Major utilities such as gas and power would likely be severely compromised. Cellphone service would likely be limited.

7. There is much you can do to prepare