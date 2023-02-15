San Bernardino County deputy shoots assault suspect; 2 are hospitalized

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect inside a home in Grand Terrace after responding to a report of an assault Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At 10:27 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 21800 block of Grand Terrace Road. The city of Grand Terrace sits on the 215 Freeway between Riverside and San Bernardino.

“When deputies arrived, they went into the home,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Gloria Huerta, adding that once inside the home, an officer shot the suspect.

The “suspect was taken to the hospital along with the initial victim” of the assault, Huerta said. The suspect was not identified.

Both the suspect and victim were still hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. The deputy who shot the suspect “was not hurt and the investigation is ongoing,” Huerta said.