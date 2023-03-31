Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes near Temecula

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 6:16 p.m. Pacific time 11 miles from Temecula, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 15 miles from Escondido, 15 miles from Fallbrook, and 18 miles from Murrieta.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.